PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team lost to visiting Penns Valley 52-24 on Wednesday.
Khendyl Sharrer led the Lady Mounties with 10 points.
P-O fell to 2-12 overall and 0-8 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties return to action this evening, hosting Huntingdon.
Penns Valley—52
McMurtrie 1 1-2 3, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Dinges 2 1-3 5, Goodwin 2 2-4 6, Winkelblech 8 1-2 20, Emel 3 0-0 8, Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Kerstetter 0 0-0 0, Fleshman 1 0-0 2, Dobson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-13 52.
Philipsburg-Osceola—24
Warlow 2 0-0 4, Sharrer 2 6-10 10, Potter 1 2-2 4, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-1 0, Malinich 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Ramage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 10-15 24.
Three-pointers: Winkelblech 3, Emel 2.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 13 22 14 4—52
P-O 9 2 9 4—24