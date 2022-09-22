PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team lost to Hollidaysburg in four sets Thursday, falling 25-23, 25-22, 15-25 and 25-18 .
Reese Hazelton led the Lady Mounties with 25 kills, nine service points, four aces and 27 digs.
Natalie Betz notched 17 assists, while Maddy Lumadue collected 15.
Sophie Granville registered 17 digs and 11 kills.
Annie Johnson recorded 10 service points, while AJ Romano and Megan Johnson each had three blocks.
P-O slipped to 6-1 with the loss.
The Lady Mounties host Bellefonte on Tuesday.