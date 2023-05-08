BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team fell to host Bellefonte 11-3 on Monday.
The Lady Raiders outhit P-O 11-4.
Alivia Bizzarri led the Lady Mounties with two hits, including a home run, and all three RBIs.
P-O dropped to 7-8 overall and 4-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Wednesday, hosting Central.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Gustkey 2b 4010, Barnett rf 3000, Bryan 3b 2100, Bizzarri p-1b 2123, Jarrett cr 0000, Vaux 1b-p 3000, Williams c 3000, Herr cf 3000, Havens ss 2100, Hampton lf 2010. Totals: 24-3-4-3.
Bellefonte—11
Melius ss 2210, Nau p 1100, Clarkson p 1100, Brown 1b 2321, Lose c 3111, Manning 3b 2114, Barnart 3b 1110, Narehood 2b 4021, Novitsky rf 4022, Ripka lf 3110, Cotter lf 1001, Rimmey cf 3000. Totals: 27-11-11-10.
Score by Innings
P-O 200 010 0— 3 4 0
Bellefonte 320 402 x—11 11 0
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Bellefonte 7. 2B—Melius. HR—Bizzarri; Manning. SB—Ripka, Brown 2, Melius 2, Lose. CS—Rimmey, Melius.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO; Vaux—3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Bellefonte: Nau—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Clarkson—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Nau. LP—Bizzarri. Save—Clarkson.