PHILIPSBURG — The Bellefonte girls soccer team scored three goals less than seven minutes apart midway through the second half to pull away from host Philipsburg-Osceola 4-2 on Monday.
The Lady Mounties tied the game at 1-1 on a Chloe Matson goal 8:45 into the second half. But the Lady Raiders took control with three tallies between 61:06 and 68:01.
P-O made it 4-2 with four seconds left when a Bellefonte player kicked the ball into their own net trying to clear it.
“Our girls continue to play hard and have shown improvement, but haven’t been able to manufacture many goals,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “Until we resolve that issue, we’ll continue to lose close game.”
Bellefonte improved to 6-11 overall and 4-8 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties slipped to 5-11-1 overall and 2-10-1 in league play.
P-O travels to Hollidaysburg on Wednesday.
Bellefonte 4,
Philipsburg-Osceola 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alison Berkey, B, 25:19.
Second Half
2. Chloe Matson, PO, 48:45.
3. Sara Proctor, B, 61:06.
4. Annie Cemuksa, B, 64:34.
5. Triniti Jackson, B, 68:01.
6. Own goal, PO, 79:56.
Shots: Bellefonte 14, Philipsburg-Osceola 12.
Saves: Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 8, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender 8, Paige Rishel 2) 10.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.