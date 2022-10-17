Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are most likely at higher elevations especially above 1500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. &&