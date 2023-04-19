PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team fell to visiting Bellefonte 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Mounties had just four hits on the day, including an RBI single from Abby Vaux.
Mykenna Bryan added two hits, while Jocey Williams had the other.
Vaux took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits and six walks.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in Mountain League action. The Lady Mounties travel to Huntingdon on Friday.
Bellefonte—3
Melius ss 3000, Novitsky rf 3010, Brown 1b 3000, Clarkson p 3000, M. Ripka lf 2010, Dann lf 1000, Barnart 3b 1000, Manning 3b 1000, Lose c 1010, Smith cf 1000, Rimmey cf 2110, Narehood 2b 3012, S. Ripka cr 0200. Totals 24-3-5-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Gustkey 2b 4000, Hampton ss 2000, Bryan 3b 3120, Williams c 3010, Vaux p 3011, Havens lf 3000, Barnett 1b 2000, Jarrett rf 3000, Herr cf 2000, Wayland cr 0000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 020 100 0—3 5 0
P-O 100 000 0—1 4 1
LOB—Bellefonte 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 2B—Narehood. SB—S. Ripka. Jarrett. CS—Melius.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Nau—6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Clarkson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Vaux—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Nau. LP—Vaux. S—Clarkson.