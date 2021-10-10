STATE COLLEGE — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team fell to eventual champ Shaler in the semifinals of the State College Tournament on Saturday.
Shaler, the third-ranked team in the state at Class AAAA, also topped the Lady Mounties in pool play.
P-O defeated Southern Lehigh, State College JV and Moon in pool play, while splitting with Avonworth and State College Varsity.
The Lady Mounties went on to topple York Suburban in the quarters.
London Cutler had 43 digs and 21 service points for P-O, while Janey Johnson added 50 digs.
Reese Hazelton netted 65 kills, 47 digs, 23 service points and six aces. Kalista Butler tallied 99 assists and five aces. Jayden Perks had nine blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola hosts Bellefonte on Tuesday.