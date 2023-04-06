HOLLIDAYSBURG — Despite a 10-5 advantage in hits, the Philipsburg-Osceola team dropped a 4-1 decision to host Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Lady Tiger pitcher Maria Malone struck out six and got help from her defense, which turned two double plays and picked off a Lady Mountie base runner.
Emily Gustkey was 4-for-4 and and had the lone RBI for P-O. Daisy Wayland and Jocelyn Williams each added two hits.
P-O slipped to 1-2 with the loss.
The Lady Mounties host Tyrone on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Gustkey 2b 4041, Barnett rf 4000, Bryan 3b 2010, Bizzarri o 2000, Bayne cr 0000, Williams c 3020, Hampton cr 0000, Herr cf 3000, Vaux 1b 3000, Wayland dp 3120, Jarrett lf 3010, Havens (flex) ss 0000. Totals: 27-1-10-1.
Hollidaysburg—4
Dawson ss 3000, O. Vincent 3b 3110, Malone p 2000, M. Vincent cr 0000, Malone cr 0000, Shay c 2001, Stevens cr 0100, Peacock cf 3010, Steiner 2b 2100, Musselman 1b 2010, Knab lf 2111, Alexy rf 2012. Totals: 21-4-5-4.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 1—1 10 0
Hollidaysburg 000 031 x—4 5 0
LOB—P-O 7, Hollidaysburg 1. DP—Hollidaysburg 2. 2B—O. Vincent, Musselman, Alexy. CS—M. Vincent, Morris.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Malone—7 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Malone. LP—Bizzarri (1-2).