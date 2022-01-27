PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team dropped a 54-23 decision to visiting Huntingdon on Thursday.
Khendyl Sharrer led the Lady Mounties with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“We lost at their place a couple weeks ago 74-16. You can see our girls getting better as we go along,” P-O head coach Brandon Myers said. “We are playing more and more competitively, and that’s our main focus right now.”
P-O dipped to 2-13 overall and 0-9 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties play at East Juniata on Saturday.
Huntingdon—54
S. Fiscus 2 0-0 4, Troup 9 1-2 19, Patrick 1 0-0 2, Borger 1 3-7 5, L.Fiscus 8 0-0 20, Bilich 1 0-0 2, Scalia 0 0-0 0, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Querry 0 0-0 0, Herncane 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-9 54.
Philipsburg-Osceola—23
Warlow 1 0-0 2, Sharrer 5 2-6 12, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Malinich 1 1-1 3, Wood 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-7 23.
Three-pointers: L. Fiscus 4.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 12 16 12 14—54
P-O 1 7 9 6—23