HYDE — For the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team, the long losing streak to Clearfield is finally over.
The Mounties withstood a 16-6 Bison run in the first quarter Tuesday at Bison Gym, rallied to take a lead in the third and held on to defeat the hosts 43-40 for their first victory over Clearfield since the 2012-13 season.
The Bison had won 18 straight over the Mounties, the last two in overtime.
P-O’s last win in the series was a 49-47 decision on Jan. 13, 2013.
“It’s been a long road,” P-O head coach T.J. Anderson said. “Our kids faced some adversity this year, being 0-5 to start the season. And then they came here in this environment, which is always a great place to play.
“I believe these kids are starting to turn a corner. It’s always a good game when we face Clearfield, and I look forward to the challenge.”
The game certainly didn’t go P-O’s way out of the gate as the Bison held a 16-6 lead late in the first quarter before settling for a 16-8 advantage heading to the second.
The Bison, much like they’ve done as of late, started out on fire behind the arc, hitting five of their first eight from long distance, getting two 3s from Andon Greslick and one apiece from Morgen Billotte, Cole Miller and Braison Patrick.
But Clearfield missed its last three shots from downtown in the first quarter, which was a sign of what was to come.
“Good teams go on a run. This is a game of runs. And they went on their run early,” Anderson said. “We weathered the storm. It’s the mental toughness that we’re starting to build. We stayed to the script. We stuck to the plan. And it worked.”
It certainly did.
P-O was able to get back in the game in the second quarter by dominating the boards 15-5, while taking advantage of a Clearfield team that suddenly went ice cold from the field.
The Bison hit just one of its nine shots from beyond the arc and were 2-of-13 in the quarter.
And P-O which held a slim 8-7 edge on the boards after one, crashed the glass in the second quarter to the tune of 15-5, which had them trailing just 21-20 at the break.
“We couldn’t hit a shot,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “Maybe I was over confident in how we’ve been shooting the ball over the last few games. We shot the ball well. We were open. In tonight’s game, we had those same shots, we just didn’t make them.
“But give Philipsburg credit. They clogged up the paint, and they outrebounded us. We weren’t able to get the ball in the paint, they had more paint touches than us, and they definitely had more rebounds.”
P-O ended up plus-16 on the glass in the game and were led by Nick Johnson, who pulled down 11 rebounds. Oliver Harpster added seven, while Lucas Peterson and Camden Mason each grabbed five.
“We wanted to focus on that (rebounding) tonight,” Anderson said. “It’s been one of our emphasis. We wanted to be one the the strongest teams in the Mountain League and be one of the best rebounding teams. In order to do that, we had to get through these guys tonight.”
P-O stuck to the script in the third quarter and continued to handle things on the glass, while Clearfield was still having trouble getting any shots to fall.
Miller hit three 3s to score all of the third-quarter points for the Bison, who shot 3-of-12 in the frame overall. Meanwhile, P-O was able to hit one more shot, going 4-of-11 and tied the game at 30-30 heading to the fourth.
There, the Mounties made big play after big play.
Harpster opened the quarter with a 3-pointer, which Billotte answered on the other end.
But moments later, Jake DeSimone nailed a 3-pointer, was fouled and hit the and-1 to give P-O a 37-33 lead — a lead it never relinquished.
“Our statement that we use now is ‘big time players make big time plays in big moments,’” Anderson said. “I’m proud of my guys because I felt like they did that.”
Harpster hit a circus shot through traffic in the paint to make it 39-33, but the Bison had one last run left in them.
Patrick connected on a 3-pointer to cut the Bison deficit to 39-36 and Miller followed with a steal and fast break layup to make it a one-point game, 39-38.
P-O’s lead went back to three when Johnson hit a pair of free throws, but the Bison again got it back to one when Greslick found Billotte on a back door cut to make it 41-40.
But DeSimone scored a bucket, then got a big steal in the waning moments.
Clearfield got the ball back and had one last chance to tie it, but one 3-point attempt was blocked and one last trey was off the mark, giving the Mounties the 43-40 victory.
“We had opportunities,” Glunt said. “We tied it. We were down one. But they made more plays than we did in the fourth quarter.
“They wanted it more than we did. They outrebounded us. They got to more loose balls. They played harder than us. So give them all the credit. T.J. and his staff had those guys ready to play.”
Miller led all players with 17 points and paced Clearfield on the boards with seven rebounds. Billotte was also in double figures for the Bison with 10 points.
DeSimone led P-O with 11 points. Harpster and Johnson added nine each.
Clearfield slipped to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain League. P-O improved to 6-7 overall and 3-5 in league play.
The Mounties are back in action Thursday at Bald Eagle Area.
The Bison travel to Hollidaysburg on Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—43
Harpster 4 0-0 9, Peterson 2 1-2 5, Johnson 2 5-6 9, DeSimone 4 1-1 11, Mason 0 0-2 0, Hahn 2 0-0 5, Meyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-11 43.
Clearfield—40
Patrick 2 0-0 6, Pallo 0 1-2 1, Greslick 2 0-0 6, Billotte 4 0-0 10, Miller 6 0-0 17, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Way 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-2 40.
Three-pointers: DeSimone 2, Hahn, Harpster; Miller 5, Greslick 2, Patrick 2, Billotte 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 8 12 10 13—43
Clearfield 16 5 9 10—40