HOUTZDALE — With Mo Valley already scoring three runs and having the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the fifth Saturday, Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Denny Rafferty turned to Jonny Wood to come on in relief with his team clinging to a 1-run lead.
Wood, who had yet to throw a pitch during the District 5 12U Little League All-Star Tournament, was able to get Mo Valley’s Ike Canner to pop back to him to get out of the inning, then tossed a scoreless sixth to earn the save and send P-O onward in the tournament.
“He hadn’t throw for us yet in districts, but he had thrown for me in the regular season, and I had faith in him,” Rafferty said of Wood. “I know he comes in and he pounds the strike zone, as we preach to the kids always.
“And he was able to do it. He didn’t allow himself to get rattled. He remained calm and cool. He had ice running through his veins tonight, and I’m glad.”
For host Mo Valley, it was a disappointing end to what had been a magical run, having rallied from 4-run deficits in comeback wins over Clearfield and Curwensville in its prior two games and nearly doing it again Saturday at Randy Tubo Memorial Field, falling one run short after trailing 6-2.
“I’m a little bit disappointed, but these kids fought hard,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Hunter said. “They played hard. They put on a good tournament. They put on a good show. They gave about everybody heart attacks, but they’re young.
“I think we have three 12-year-olds, three 10-year-olds and the rest are 11. So there is a lot of hope and what this is really all about is eventually being able to move on and play in high school, and I’m looking forward to watching that.”
Mo Valley dented the scoreboard first as Logan Clark, who tossed the first two hitless innings for his defense, ignited the offense with a leadoff double in the bottom of the second. Clark ended up scoring as a pair of P-O errors helped produce the first run.
Clark ran into some control issues in the third, issuing a one-out walk to Jonah Foley before hitting Maddie Shoemaker and Carter Millward with pitches.
Drew Guenot’s groundout plated Foley, while Jacob Dugan delivered an RBI single to score Shoemaker and give P-O a 2-1 advantage. Millward also scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
P-O came up with two defensive gems in the bottom of the third as Dugan started a 1-6-3 double play with a strong effort coming off the mound to field his position before centerfielder Foley robbed Trey Washell of a home run, making the catch at the fence.
“We had some jitters the first couple innings and didn’t have the clean defense we like to see, but the defense turned a couple double plays. Jacob made a great play coming off the mound to turn two. Jonah stole a home run and that was a big moment. That really could have turned the momentum in Mo Valley’s favor.”
Mo Valley did cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth as Cash Reifer scored when Lucas Hunter reached on a fielder’s choice. Reifer had led off with a single and moved to third on two wild pitches.
P-O upped the advantage to 6-2 in the top of the fifth.
Foley was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moved to third on a Guenot infield single and scored on a wild pitch. Guneot advanced to third on the play.
After Dugan walked and stole second, Warren Rafferty belted a double to the gap to plate two runs and give P-O some insurance, which it ended up needing.
“Somebody needed to step up and clutch up and we were able to do that a few times,” Coach Rafferty said. “Clark pitched really well for Mo Valley the first couple innings and he ran into some control issues. Our kids were patient and started taking the bases they could get, and we got the hits when we needed them.
“Warren’s double was very key, being up just one run with a couple innings left, we needed to tack on a couple extra.”
Dugan, who had given up two runs (one earned) on four hits through the first four innings, walked Milo Reifer to begin the fifth before getting a groundout and strikeout.
With Dugan’s pitch count rising, Rafferty went to the bullpen, bringing in Ayden Meersand, who got Jacob Tarbay to hit a ground ball for what looked like the final out of the inning.
But P-O made an error that kept the inning going and Wyatt Archer and Washell followed with consecutive 2-out RBI singles to make it 6-4.
After Cash Reifer walked to load the bases, Clark also worked a base on balls to force in Archer and prompt P-O to make the pitching change to Wood, who was able to nail down the win for the visitors, ending the game with a pair of strikeouts.
“The last three games we’ve played, the kids stuck together and played more like a team than I think I’ve ever seen,” Hunter said.
“They held each other up. They fought hard and have nothing to hold their heads down about. They should be proud.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Guenot 2b 3111, Dugan p-cf 2111, Rafferty ss 1012, Mann 3b 3000, White 1b 3000, Freeberg eh 2010, Mason lf 2010, Meersand rf-p 3000, Wood eh-p 2000, Foley cf-rf 0200, Shoemaker c 1100, Millward eh 0100. Totals: 22-6-5-4.
Mo Valley—5
Tarbay 2b 2100, Archer ss-3b 3121, Washell 3b-p 3021, C. Reifer c 2110, Clark p-ss 1111, Canner cf 3000, Hunter 1b 3001, Cieslewicz rf 1000, M. Reifer eh 2100, Keith eh-lf 2000, Moskel lf-eh 2000. Totals: 24-5-6-4.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg-Osceola 003 030—6 5 3
Mo Valley 010 130—5 6 0
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Mo Valley 9. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Mo Valley 1. 2B—Rafferty, Freeberg; Clark. HBP—Shoemaker (by Clark), Millward (by Clark), Rafferty (by Clark), Foley (by Clark). SB—Dugan, Canner. WP—Dugan 3, Meersand 1; Clark 2.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Meersand—0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Wood—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Mo Valley: Clark—4+ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Washell—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Dugan. LP—Clark. Save—Wood.
Time—1:49.