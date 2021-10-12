PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team won its third consecutive game Tuesday, edging visiting Huntingdon 2-1.
P-O’s Lily Warlow scored the only goal of the first half, while teammate Kendra Smith scored early in the second half to give the Lady Mounties a 2-0 lead.
Kinley Bender made four saves as the Lady Mounties held on for the win to improve to 5-7 overall.
“Savannah Miller led the defensive charge with a stellar game at midfield and her teammates did just enough to edge the visiting Lady Bearcats in a tightly-contested game,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “I was was proud of the girls for taking care of business on a dreary October evening.”
P-O travels to Penns Valley today.
P-O 2, Huntingdon 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 12:27.
Second Half
2. Kendra Smith, PO, (unassisted), 41:16.
3. Greta Staley. PO, (unassisted), 43:22.
Shots: Huntingdon 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 14.
Saves: Huntingdon (Simone Bilich) 12, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 4.
Corner Kicks: Huntingdon 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.