PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team outscored visiting East Juniata 10-6 in the fourth quarter Saturday to take down the Tigers 43-40 in non-league action.
The Mounties had three players in double figures.
Nick Johnson led the way with 13 points, while Jake DeSimone netted 12 and Oliver Harpster added 11.
With the win, PO improved to 5-7 overall.
The Mounties are back in Mountain League play Tuesday at Clearfield
East Juniata—40
Brackbill 2 0-1 4, Dressler 2 0-0 5, Freed 1 0-0 3, Ritzman 4 3-4 13, Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 6 0-2 12, Hoffman 1 1-5 3. Totals: 16 4-12 40.
Philipsburg-Osceola—43
Harpster 2 6-8 11, DeSimone 5 2-3 12, Johnson 6 1-1 13, Mason 2 1-1 5, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Lamb 0 0-0 0, McClure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-13 43.
Three-pointers: Freed, Ritzman 2, Dressler; Harpster, Mason.
Score by Quarters
East Juniata 8 14 12 6—40
Philipsburg-Osceola 6 14 13 10—43