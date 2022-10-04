HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team topped host Huntingdon Tuesday in straight sets, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-14.
Reese Hazelton led the Lady Mounties with 16 kills, nine digs, and 16 service points.
Maddy Lumadue recorded 25 assists, eight service points and three aces
Natalie Betz added 10 assists, Sophie Granville notched 13 kills, Annie Johnson had six digs and three aces and Ava Ropert collected a pair of blocks
P-O improved to 9-1 overall.
The Lady Mounties visit Clearfield on Thursday.