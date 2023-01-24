PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jake DeSimone poured in 21 points and teammate Oliver Harpster added 20 in a 71-60 loss to visiting Tyrone on Tuesday night.
DeSimone and Harpster each had three treys and went a combined 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 7-9 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Huntingdon on Friday.
Tyrone—71
Walk 9 2-5 22, Escala 3 0-0 8, Legars 3 0-0 7, Grape 6 1-4 13, Crowell 1 1-3 4, Crilly 5 2-4 16. Totals: 28 7-16 71.
Philipsburg-Osceola—60
Harpster 5 7-8 20, DeSimone 7 4-4 21, Johnson 3 3-3 9, Mason 2 2-2 6, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Meyers 0 2-2 2, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Lamb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-19 60.
Three-pointers: Walk 2, Escala 2, Legars, Crilly 3. Harpster 3, DeSimone 3.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 24 13 21 13—71
P-O 14 8 1 6 22—60