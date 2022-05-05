SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team was toppled by Penns Valley 6-1 on Thursday afternoon.
London Cutler had two hits, including a double to lead the Lady Mounties. Paige Jarrett knocked in the lone run.
Alivia Bizzarri took the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out five.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties host State College today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Jarrett 3011, Cutler 3020, Bryan 3000, Taylor 3010, Herr 3000, Chverchko 2000, Bizarri 3000, Williams 3010, Vaux 2000, Havens 0100, Betz 0000. Totals: 25-1-5-1.
Penns Valley—6
Dinges 3012, Webb 3111, VanHeyst 3111, Winkelblech 3121, Coursen 3010, Bumgardner 3111, Brooks 3110, Davis 3010, Riddle 3000, McMurtrie 0100. Totals: 27-6-9-6.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 010 0—1 5 2
PV 040 020 x—6 9 0
Errors—Betz, Herr. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Penns Valley 3. DP—Penns Valley 1. 2B—Cutler. Dinges, VanHeyst, Winkelblech. SB—Havens.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 SO.
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Bumgardner. LP—Bizzarri (3-4).