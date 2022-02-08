HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team downed Hollidaysburg 69-65 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Jake DeSimone had 26 points to lead the Mounties.
Nick Johnson had 17 rebounds and 14 points, while Jeremy Whitehead added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 12-6 overall and 7-6 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties host St. Joseph’s tonight for Senior Night.
Philipsburg-Osceola—69
Harpster 3 0-0 6, Johnson 7 0-0 14, Doyle 4 0-1 8, DeSimone 9 8-10 26, Whitehead 5 2-3 13, C. Hahn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 10-14 69.
Hollidaysburg—65
Goodman 5 0-0 10, Rhodes 7 2-3 18, Steiner 2 0-0 5, Hileman 3 4-4 10, Wedel 0 0-0 0, Mikins 0 0-0 0, McGinnis 6 2-3 16, Wickers 2 0-0 4, Holsopple 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 8-10 65.
Three-pointers: Whitehead. Rhodes 2, Steiner, Wickers 2, Holsopple.
Score by Quarters
P-O 17 10 23 9 8—69
H’burg 18 8 12 23 4—65