PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Khendyl Sharrer had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 52-28 loss to Penns Valley on Monday night.
Teammate Camden Potter added nine points.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-10 in Mountain League play. The Lady Mounties travel to Bellefonte on Thursday.
Penns Valley—52
McMurturie 2 0-0 5, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Dinges 4 0-1 8, Romig 1 2-3 4, Goodwin 3 1-2 7, Winkelblech 6 6-7 19, Emel 2 0-0 5, Fleshman 1 0-0 2, Dobson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-13 52.
Philipsburg-Osceola—28
Warlow 1 0-0 2, Sharrer 3 5-13 11, Potter 4 0-4 9, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Butterworth 1 0-0 2, Reed 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 2-3 2, Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-20 28.
Three-pointers: McMuturie, Winkelblech, Emel. Potter.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 2 17 16 17—52
P-O 3 8 5 12—28