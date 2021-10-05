TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team competed in a tri meet at Tyrone on Tuesday.
The Lady Mounties went 2-0, beating Tyrone 23-39 and topping Bald Eagle Area 15-50.
The boys also beat BEA 15-50, but fell to Tyrone 25-30.
Chad Muckey won the boys race with a time of 17:44.
Teammate Scott Frantz was second in 19:26. Tyler Phillips (24:31) and Shane Parish (24:32) were ninth and tenth, respectively.
In the girls race, Lady Mountie Jaylee Cook placed second in a time of 25:00. Manna Potter was third in 25:21 and Kylie Timko took fifth in 27:39.
P-O’s Evelyn Raker, Marlee Butterworth, Sarah Bock, Audrey Smith and Baylie Vroman rounded out the Top 10.
The boys finished the regular season at 4-5. The Lady Mounties ended with an 8-1 mark.