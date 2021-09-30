BELLWOOD — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team competed in a tri-meet Thursday at Bellwood-Antis.
The Lady Mounties beat both the host Lady Blue Devils 19-44 and Central (15-50).
The boys team dropped both its matchups, falling to Bellwood-Antis 25-35 and Central 26-33.
Chad Muckey won the boys race with a time of 17:25, which was over a minute faster than his closest competition. P-O’s Scott Frantz was third with a time of 19:04.
The Mounties slipped to 3-4 overall.
Lady Mountie Jaylee Cook won the girls race with a time of 22:14. Manna Potter (24:20), Kylie Timko (24:22) and Evie Raker (24:45) finished third through fifth, respectively.
The Lady Mounties improved to 6-1 on the season.
P-O is back in action Tuesday at Tyrone.
Boys
Bellwood-Antis 25,
Philipsburg-Osceola 35
Central 26,
Philipsburg-Osceola 33
Top 10
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 17:25. 2. Tyler Beisinger, C, 18:36. 3. Scott Frantz, PO, 19:04. 4. Caedon Poe, BA, 19:18. 5. Cayden Wright, C, 19:49. 6. Damon Mills, BA, 20:18. 7. Carrey Shanafelt, BA, 20:19. 8. Christian Sensibaugh, BA, 20:20. 9. Luke Kniseley, C, 20:40. 10. Conner Retchford, BA, 20:51.
Other P-O runners: 14, Braeden Fenton, 22:16. 17. Shane Parish, 23:09. 19. Grant Lutz, 23:57. 22. Sean Meyers, 24:02. 24. Carson Carlheim, 25:14. 26. Ben Meyers, 25:23.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 19,
Bellwood-Antis 44
Philipsburg-Osceola 15,
Central 50
Top 10
1. Jaylee Cook, PO, 22:14. 2. Jaden Quinn, BA, 22:58. 3. Manna Potter, PO, 24:20. 4. Kylie Timko, PO, 24:22. 5. Evie Raker, PO, 24:45. 6. Maia Jeffries, C, 24:55. 7. Audrey Smith, PO, 25:08. 8. Sarah Bock, PO, 25:31. 9. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 25:34. 10. Rorie Wolfe, BA, 26:39.
Other P-O runners: 14. Baylie Vroman, 28:58. 15. Reilly Vroman, 29:19. 16. Heather Wayland, 29:20. 17. Kate Yoder, 30:39. 19. Ciara Young, 31:19. 20 Kelis Wellings, 31:28. 21. Evelyn Shaw, 31:50. 22. Brynna Parish, 33:08. 24. Kate Meyers, 35:49. 25. Cassie Butterworth, 40:30.