TYRONE — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf teams competed at a Mountain League meet at Sinking Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Mounties were fourth with a 380.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s top golfer was Oliver Harpster with an 82. Logan Phillippi had a 93, while Parker Lamb added a 100 and Jake DeSimone shot a 105.
Clearfield placed sixth with a 409.
Ethan Evilsizor paced the Bison with a 94, while Dylan Greslick added a 98. Luke Dixon added a 107, while Zachary Walk netted a 110.
Bellefonte’s Isaac Bloom was the medallist with a 75.
Hollidaysburg topped the team standings with a 324.
Clearfield (6-15) and Philipsburg-Osceola (13-8) head to Penns Valley on Sept. 8.
Hollidaysburg—324
Miller 78, Eberhart 81, Hockey 82, Goodman 83.
Tyrone—344
Royer 76, Miksich 78, Ahlert 92, Sweitzer 98.
Huntingdon—378
Marshall 83, Guyer-Wright 95, Houck 100, Kester 100.
Philipsburg-Osceola—380
Harpster 82, Phillippi 93, Lamb 100, DeSimone 105.
Bellefonte—387
Bloom 75, Corman 78, Lutz 112, Witmer 122.
Clearfield—409
Evilsizor 94, Greslick 98, Dixon 107, Walk 110.
Bald Eagle Area—434
Habovick 105, Lidgett 108, Wolf 109, McClain 112.
Penns Valley—DNS
Feltenberger 124.