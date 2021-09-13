PHILIPSBURG — The Mountain League held its third boys meet of the season Monday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club.
Tyrone shot the best team score with a 329. The Golden Eagles were led by RJ Royer and Luke Brooks, who tied for medallist honors with Bellefonte’s Isaac Bloom.
Philipsburg-Osceola shot a 347. Oliver Harpster led the Mounties with an 81, while Colby Hahn shot an 85. Logan Phillipi (87) and Zach Kolbr (94) also scored for P-O. The Mounties were 3-3 on the day at their home course
Clearfield carded a 358 as a team. Ryan Gearhart’s 80 paced the Bison. Eric Fletcher (85), Ethan Evilsizor (94) and Dylan Greslick (99) also scored for Clearfield. The Bison went 1-5.
Moshannon Valley’s Alex Leskovansky also golfed, shooting an 81.
Clearfield is back in action today, hosting Brookville.
The Bison and Mounties travel to Bellefonte Thursday for the next Mountain League match.
Tyrone—329
RJ Royer 77, Like Brooks 77, Cassidy Miksich 84, Cyrus Ahlert 91. Others: Logan Harpster 94, Reese Wood 104.
Hollidaysburg—338
Wes Everhart 80, Keagan Hockey 83, Derek Clapper 85, Hayden Neff 90. Others: Mason Goodman 99.
Bellefonte—339
Isaac Bloom 77, Evan Braughler 86, Davis Corman 88, Michael Henry 88. Others: Caleb Stock 89, Keith Hamilton 90.
Philipsburg-Osceola—347
Oliver Harpster 81, Colby Hahn 85, Logan Phillipi 87, Zach Kolbe 94. Others: Jake DeSimone 94, Siler Dixon 113.
Huntingdon—355
Ryan Marshall 78, Andon Suchan 80, Jordan Houck 94, David Kester 103. Others: Ryan Sullivan 116.
Clearfield—358
Ryan Gearhart 80, Eric Fletcher 85, Ethan Evilsizor 94, Dylan Greslick 99. Others: Adam Miller 108, Zach Walk 117.
Penns Valley—446
Calvin Grenoble 97, Hayden Feltenberger 115, Richie Butler 116, Careon Kubalak 118.
Bald Eagle Area—DNS
Noah Foltz 93, Jeffery Pifer 100.