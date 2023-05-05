TYRONE — The Philispburg-Osceola softball team broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the sixth inning Friday to defeat host Tyrone 6-0.
Payton Barnett had a double and two RBIs, while Abby Vaux recorded two hits, including a double.
Mykenna Bryan and Emily Herr also had double for the Lady Mounties.
Alivia Bizzarri tossed a 2-hit shutout. She walked two batters and struck out six.
The Lady Mounties evened their overall record at 7-7 and improved to 4-6 in the Mountain League.
P-O is back in action Monday at Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey 1100, Barnett 4112, Bryan 3111, Bizzarri 3100, Williams 3000, Vaux 4020, Havens 4000, Jarrett 2100, Herr 1110. Totals: 25-6-5-3.
Tyrone—0
Rockwell 2000, Beeman 2000, Shaw 3000, Pearson 3000, Sprankle 2010, Lingenfelter 3000, Dibert 2000, McNellis 2000, Smith 2010. Totals: 21-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 6—6 5 1
Tyrone 000 000 0—0 2 2
2B—Barnett, Bryan, Vaux, Herr; 2B—Sprankle. HBP—Bryan (by Rockwell), Jarrett (by Rockwell). Herr (by Rockwell). WP—Rockwell 2.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Tyrone: Rockwood—7 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (5-3). LP—Rockwood.