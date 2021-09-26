HOUTZDALE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team shut out host Moshannon Valley 6-0 on Saturday.
Schenley Farrell netted three, first-half goals and added two second-half assists to lead the Lady Mounties to the win.
Lily Warlow, Khendyl Sharrer and Tate Swatsworth all had a goal.
Kinley Bender and Paige Rishel combined on the shutout.
“The girls played extremely well and are improving on a daily basis,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “The defensive effort was stout today.
“It felt good to play on our opponents side of the field for the entire second half. The defensive effort was tremendous, and the girls did a great job.”
Both teams are now 2-4 this season.
P-O is back in action Tuesday at Hollidaysburg. Mo Valley visits Cambria Heights today.
Philipsburg-Osceola 6,
Mo Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Schenley Farrell (Kendra Smith), 2:48.
2. Farrell, (Olivia Hutton), 21:42.
3. Farrell, (unassisted), 39:05.
Second Half
4. Lily Warlow, (Farrell), 42:01.
5. Khendyl Sharrer, (Farrell), 69:42.
6. Tate Swatsworth, (unassisted), 71:36.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 22. Moshannon Valley 3.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Paige Rishel 1, Kinley Bender 2) 3. Moshannon Valley 5.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Moshannon Valley 1.