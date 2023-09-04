REEDSVILLE — The Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch cross country teams competed at the 2023 Big Valley Invitational at the Indian Valley Middle School on Saturday.
The top area finisher was West Branch’s Jacob Alexander, who placed 57th in a time of 18:53. Teammate Sage Carr was 65th in 19:11.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s top male runner was Tyke Phillips, who took 79th place with a time of 19:34. Nick Matweecha was 92nd in 19:48.
For the girls, Lady Mountie Lily Warlow was the top area finisher, placing 70th with a time of 23:49. Marlee Butterworth was 102nd in 26:03.
West Branch’s lone runner was Emma Petriskey placed 123rd in a time of 26:59.
P-O returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Clearfield, Penns Valley and Tyrone.
West Branch hosts Mount Union, Southern Huntingdon and Northern Bedford on Sept. 13.