BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola 12U Little League All-Star team was knocked out of the District 5 Tournament Monday in a 4-1 loss to Bellefonte.
The home team by coin flip, P-O took the early lead, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Warren Rafferty scored on a passed ball after walking and moving around the bases, thanks to a Griffin White single and another passed ball.
But P-O, which had just five hits in the game, was unable to push another run across the plate.
Bellefonte tied things in the second on an RBI double from Ethan Kimmich before taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Holden Howard scored on a passed ball.
Howard added an RBI double in the top of the sixth to key a 2-run inning that gave Bellefonte some insurance.
Howard also earned a save after tossing the final three innings and allowing just a hit and a walk, while striking out four.
Brady Tomco pitched the first three innings for Bellefonte and notched the win.
Rafferty took the loss for P-O after giving up just two runs (one earned) on five hits in his four innings of work. He walked two batters and struck out nine.
Drew Guenot, Rafferty, Gage Freeberg, White and Elliott Mann had the hits (all singles) for P-O.
Bellefonte—4
Howard ss-p 3221, Grove 2b 1000, Tomco p 2000, Heeman eh 2000, Swentosky cf 2000, Price c 1100, Kimmich 1b 2021, Lucas eh 2000, Jennings rf 2000, Hepfer eh 2000, Howell 3b 1010, Ranio eh 2110, Hall lf 2000. Totals: 24-4-6-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Guenot 2b 3010, Dugan ss-2b 20000, Rafferty p-ss 2110, White 1b 3010, Freeberg eh-p 3010, Mann 3b 3010, Mason lf 2000, Meersand rf 2000, Foley cf 2000, Wood eh 1000, Shoemaker c 2000. Totals: 24-15-0.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 010 102—4 6 2
Philipsburg-Osceola 100 000—1 5 2
2B—Howard, Kimmich. SB—Grove; Shoemaker, Mason. CS—Grove. WP—Freeberg.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Rafferty—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Freeberg—2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Bellefonte: Tomco—3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Howard—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Tomco. LP—Rafferty. Save—Howard.