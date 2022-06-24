PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola 10U Little League All-Star team downed Four Leaf 4-1 Thursday in a District 5 Little League Tournament game at Slabtown Field.
It was the first 10U All-Star softball game in P-O Little League history.
P-O scored a run in each of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings, while pitcher Maci Folmar fired a 1-hitter. She struck out 12 Four Leaf batters and walked five in her complete game effort.
Folmar scored P-O’s first run when she drew a walk in the first, stole second and third and dashed home on a passed ball.
Ava Colver scored P-O’s run in the second. Colver walked and advanced around the bases on three passed balls.
P-O upped the advantage to 3-0 in the fourth when Natalie Weitoish led off with a walk and also scored courtesy of three passed balls.
Rilie Bush clubbed an inside-the-park home run in the fifth to finalize P-O’s scoring. Bush also singled in the third inning.
Four Leaf scored its run in the sixth. Lilly Bickel scored on a passed ball after walking and stealing second and third base.
Kayli Thompson had Four Leaf’s lone hit, a second-inning triple.
Four Leaf pitcher Megan Eyerly tossed a complete game, allowing four runs on two hits and seven walks. She struck out 13 P-O batters over the six innings.
P-O advances to play Nittany Valley June 30 in the winner’s bracket final.
Four Leaf drops into the loser’s bracket and travels to Clearfield Tuesday in a rematch of the tournament opener. Four Leaf defeated Clearfield 13-11 on June 21.
Score by Innings
P-O 110 110—4 2 1
Four Leaf 000 001—1 1 0
WP—Maci Folmar (12 SO). LP—Megan Eyerly (13 SO).
HR—Rilie Bush (ITP). 3B—Kayli Thompson.