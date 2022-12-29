PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony boys basketball team took down Northern Cambria 46-39 Thursday evening in the championship game of the Purchase Line Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Jack Bracken, who was named tournament MVP, led the Owls with 17 points.
Anthony Maseto added 11, while Cohlton Fry netted 9.
Maseto and Fry were on the all-tourney team.
With the win, Harmony improved to 6-1 on the season.
The Owls play the Colts again Tuesday at Northern Cambria.
Harmony—46
C. Fry 4 0-0 9, Maseto 4 3-4 11, Tarnow 2 2-3 6, Bracken 6 5-10 17, Pearce 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 10-17 46.
Northern Cambria—39
Myers 3 0-0 6, Dumm 9 0-1 18, Wieward 3 0-0 7, Messina 0 0-0 0, Dolney 1 0-0 2, N. Fry 1 0-0 3, D. Shutty 0 0-0 0, P. Shutty 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 0-1 39.
Three-pointers: C. Fry, Pearce; Wieward, N. Fry, P. Shutty.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 11 13 11 11—46
Northern Cambria 4 12 14 9—39