WESTOVER — Harmony took a 15-5 lead over Moshannon Valley after the first quarter on Thursday and never looked back in a 66-35 victory.
The Owls had three players in double figures with Cohlton Fry leading the way with 23.
Jack Bracken added 20, while Lucas Tarnow netted 10.
Sam Howard led the Knights with nine.
Moshannon Valley fell to 0-12 overall and 0-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights travel to Curwensville this evening.
Harmony improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL. The Owls travel to Glendale on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—35
Hummel 1 3-4 5, T. Kephart 2 0-0 5, Howard 4 0-0 9, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Evans 3 0-0 6, Beish 1 2-2 4, K. Kephart 2 0-0 6, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-6 35.
Harmony—66
Fry 9 4-4 23, Maseto 2 0-0 5, Tarnow 5 0-2 10, Bracken 9 0-0 20, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Perusso 2 0-0 6, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Friend 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 4-6 66.
Three-pointers: T. Kephart, Howard, K. Kephart 2. Fry, Maseto, Bracken 2, Perusso 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 5 15 5 10—35
Harmony 15 27 14 10—66