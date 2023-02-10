WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team thumped visiting Ferndale 72-49 on Friday.
Colton Fry paced three Owls in double figures with 27 points.
Jack Bracken and Anthony Maseto each netted 17. Lucas Tarnow added nine for the Owls, who improved to 19-2 with the win.
Harmony is back in action today at Northern Cambria.
Ferndale—49
Conway 6 0-1 12, Page 3 0-0 8, Fenton 4 0-0 10, Hrivnak 2 0-0 5, Stancombe 2 4-5 9, Cummings 2 0-4 4, Buchkoski 0 0-0 0, Hern 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 4-10 49.
Harmony—72
Fry 9 7-8 27, Maseto 5 2-3 17, Tarnow 4 0-1 9, Bracken 7 3-6 17, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Perusso 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Friend 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 12-18 72.
Three-pointers: Page 2, Fenton 2, Hrivnak, Stancombe; Maseto 5, Fry 2, Tarnow.
Score by Quarters
Ferndale 11 13 11 14—49
Harmony 15 13 25 19—72