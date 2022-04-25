FERNDALE — Anthony Maseto led Harmony at the plate and on the mound Monday in a 10-3 victory over Ferndale.
Maseto tossed five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits, while walking one batter and striking out 10. On offense, Maseto was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Lucas Tarnow also had three hits and knocked in two.
Colhton Fry, Curtis Boring and Jack Bracken each had two hits. Fry scored three runs, while Bracken scored twice. Boring recorded two RBIs.
Harmony improved to 3-1 with the win.
The Owls travel to Glendale on Wednesday.
Harmony—10
Fry 4320, Boring 5122, Maseto 4333, Bracken 4220, Tarnow 4032, Hutton 2001, Elli 4000, Bailey 4000, Cornelius 4110. Totals: 35-10-13-8.
Ferndale—3
Hrivnak 4020, Fesko 4000, Hendershot 1310, Reynolds 3030, Mitchell 4010, Geibig 4011, Bryner 4000, Morack 3010, Ritko-Rutledge 0000, Locher 2000. Totals: 29-3-9-1.
Score by Innings
Harmony 102 023 2—10 13 1
Ferndale 101 000 1— 3 9 3
Errors—Hutton; Hendershot 2, Ritko-Rutledge. LOB—Harmony 10, Ferndale 10. 2B—Maseto 2. HR—Maseto. SAC—Ritko-Rutledge. HBP—Tarnow; Hendershot, Reynolds.
Pitching
Harmony: Maseto—5 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO; Bracken—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Ferndale: Hrivnak—5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; Reynolds—0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Locher—2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Geibig—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Maseto (3-0). LP—Hrivnak.