NANTY GLO — The Harmony baseball team held off host Blacklick Valley 7-6 on Friday.
Anthony Maseto led the Owl offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Maseto also tossed the final three scoreless innings to earn the save.
Cohlton Fry and Zach Hutton each added two hits. Fry scored two runs, while Hutton collected two. Lucas Tarnow had a double and two RBIs, while Jack Bracken had a hit, two runs and two RBIs.
Bracken picked up the win as he pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, while walking three batters and striking out three.
Harmony improved to 5-2 with the victory.
The Owls visit Glendale on Wednesday.
Harmony—7
Fry c 3220, Maseto ss 4340, Bracken p 2212, Tarnow cf 4012, Sward 3b 3001, Hutton 1b 4022, Pearce rf 4000, Friend lf-rf 4000, Perruso 2b 3000. Totals: 31-7-10-7.
Blacklick Valley—6
Younkin 2b 4220, Reba ss 3012, Jo. Hessler p-3b-1b 4000, Kaschalk rf 3100, Nedrich c 3010, Schilling lf-1b 3000, Je. Hessler cf 3100, Miller dh 3112, Noble 1b-p 0000, Kotelnicki 1b-lf 2111. Totals: 28-6-6-5.
Score by Innings
Harmony 203 200 0—7 10 3
Blacklick 102 200 0—6 6 1
2B—Maseto, Tarnow. SB—Fry 3, Maseto 2; Younkin 2, Jo. Hessler. HBP—Nedrich.
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken—4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Maseto—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Blacklick Valley: Not available.
WP—Bracken (2-1). LP—Miller. Save—Maseto (2).