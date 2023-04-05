WESTOVER — The Harmony baseball team held off visiting Blacklick Valley 6-5 on Wednesday.
Jack Bracken got the win, tossing 6 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits, while walking two batters and striking out 11.
Lucas Tarnow picked up the save.
Bracken had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Anthony Maseto had two doubles and scored three runs.
Colhton Fry added a double and scored once, while JJ Sward recorded two RBIs.
Harmony improved to 2-2 with the win.
The Owls return to action today at Curwensville in a double header beginning at 2 p.m.
Blacklick Valley—5
Younkin 2b 3210, Reba ss 3121, Jo. Hessler c 3001, Noble 3b-p-3b 3000, Je. Hessler cf 2100, Schilling lf 4000, Kaschalk rf 2000, Medich dh 1000, Williams c 1011, Bartoletti p 1000, Kotelnicki 1b 3100. Totals: 26-5-4-3.
Harmony—6
Fry c 3110, Maseto ss-cf 3320, Bracken p-ss 3122, Tarnow cf-p 2111, Sward 3b 3012, Hutton 1b 2000, Bailey 2b 3000, Pearce lf 3010, Perruso rf 3000. Totals: 25-6-8-5.
Score by Innings
Blacklick 100 100 3—5 4 2
Harmony 000 321 x—6 8 3
2B—Younkin, Reba; Fry, Maseto 2, Bracken. HBP—Je. Hessler 2, Jo. Hessler; Bracken. SB—Je. Hessler; Fry, Bracken, Tarnow 2.
Pitching
Blacklick Valley: Not available.
Harmony: Bracken—6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO; Tarnow—2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Bracken (1-1). LP—N/A. Save—Tarnow (1).