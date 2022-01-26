WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team defeated visiting Curwensville 58-33 Wednesday evening at Terry L. Kruise Gymnasium.
Jack Bracken led the Owls with 19 points, while Curtis Boring and Colt Fry added 14 and 13, respectively.
Ty Terry netted 13 for the Golden Tide.
Harmony improved to 12-2 overall and 4-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville slipped to 3-11 overall and 2-3 in the MVL.
The Owls are back in action today, hosting Johnstown Christian. The Tide entertains Glendale on Friday.
Curwensville—33
Terry 4 2-2 13, Lee 1 0-0 2, McGarry 3 0-0 6, Swanson 1 0-1 3, Wood 2 0-0 4, Wassil 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 0-0 0, English 2 0-2 4, Spencer 0 0-1 0, Sutika 0 1-2 1, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Condon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 33.
Harmony—58
Bracken 9 0-2 19, Maseto 3 0-0 6, Fry 6 0-0 13, Tarnow 3 0-2 6, Boring 6 1-2 14, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Sward 0 0-0 0, Eli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 1-6 58.
Three-pointers: Terry 3, Swanson; Bracken, Fry, Boring.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 4 10 13—33
Harmony 8 14 19 17—58