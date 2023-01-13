WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team outscored visiting Marion Center 23-12 in the fourth quarter to record a 77-67 victory over the Stingers.
Jack Bracken poured in 30 points to lead the Owls, while Colt Fry netted 28.
Harmony led 24-11 after one quarter, but Marion Center rallied and took a 55-54 lead into the fourth, where the Owls took control.
Harmony, which improved to 11-1 overall, is back in action Thursday, playing host to Moshannon Valley.
Marion Center—67
D. Bracken 6 0-0 17, Risinger 9 2-2 23, McCoy 2 4-4 9, Ploskunak 1 0-0 2, Pack 4 0-0 9, Ferrero 0 0-0 0, Kutch 0 0-0 0, Desmond 0 0-0 0, Rozier 3 0-0 7, Mattis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-6 67.
Harmony—77
Fry 7 13-14 28, Maseto 0 4-5 4, Tarnow 3 0-2 6, Bracken 13 4-9 30, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Peruso 2 0-0 6. Totals: 26 21-30 77.
Three-pointers: D. Bracken 5, Risinger 3, McCoy, Pack, Rozier; Fry, Pearce, Perusso 2.
Score by Quarters
Marion Center 11 23 21 12—67
Harmony 24 1 8 12 23—77