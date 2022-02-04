JOHNSTOWN — The Harmony boys basketball team downed host Ferndale 52-36 on Thursday evening.
Harmony shook off a slow start, scoring 25 points in the second quarter after ending the first tied with the Yellow Jackets 3-3.
Cohlton Fry led the Owls with 14 points. Jack Bracken (11) was also in double figures, while Curtis Boring netted 9 and Alex Dubyak added 8.
Harmony improved to 14-2 with the win.
The Owls are back in action Monday at Glendale.
Harmony—52
Bracken 5 1-1 11, Maseto 2 2-4 6, Fry 5 0-0 14, Tarnow 2 0-2 4, Boring 3 1-2 9, Dubyak 4 0-0 8, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 0 0-0 0, Sward 0 0-0 0, Eli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-9 52.
Ferndale—36
Moore 3 1-4 7, Haney 2 0-0 4, Hendershot 3 0-0 6, Stanecombie 0 0-0 0, Fenton 3 1-2 8, Bechkoski 4 0-0 11. Totals: 15 2-6, 36.
Three-pointers: Fry 4, Boring 2; Bechkoski 3, Fenton.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 3 25 19 5—52
Ferndale 3 11 5 17—36