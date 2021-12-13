PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony boys basketball team defeated host Purchase Line 65-34 on Monday.
Jack Bracken led three Owls in double figures with 18 points. Curtis Boring (17) and Colt Fry (13) also hit double digits, while Anthony Maseto netted eight.
Harmony improved to 2-0 with the win.
The Owls are back in action Friday, hosting West Branch.
Harmony—65
Fry 6 1-1 13, Maseto 3 2-2 8, Bracken 6 4-6 18, Boring 7 3-5 17, Tarnow 1 0-4 2, Rowles 3 1-2 7, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 11-20 65.
Purchase Line—34
Sanchez 1 1-2 3, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Syster 2 0-0 4, Lamer 2 0-0 5, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Beer 0 2-2 2, Smarsh 4 0-2 11, Small 0 0-0 0, Zurenko 0 2-2 2, Brooks 2 4-8 8, Faught 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-18 34.
Three-pointers: Bracken 2; Lamer, Smarsh 3.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 14 16 24 11—65
Purchase Line 8 7 10 9—34