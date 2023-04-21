CLYMER — Jack Bracken and Anthony Maseto hit home runs Friday to lead the Harmony baseball team to a 9-5 victory over host Penns Manor.
Bracken’s long ball highlighted a 3-run third, while Maseto’s big fly punctuated a 4-run fourth.
Maesto also doubled, scored two runs and knocked in two. Bracken had three RBIS. Colhton Fry added three hits and scored three runs.
Bracken tossed five innings to get the win. He gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits. Bracken walked four batters and struck out nine. JJ Sward pitched the final two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning five.
Harmony improved to 7-2 with the win. The Owls host Purchase Line on Monday.
Harmony—9
Fry c 4330, Maseto ss 2222, Bracken p-3b 4113, Tarnow cf 2001, Sward 3b-p 4110, Hutton 1b 3110, Pearce lf 4010, Bailey 2b 3001, Friend rf 1000, Perruso rf 3111. Totals: 30-9-10-8.
Penns Manor—5
Courvina cf 3011, James 3b-p 3110, Smith 1b-3b 4110, Detwiler p-1b 3210, Lieb 2b 3001, Vojtek c 4032, Freno rf 3010, McCracken rf 0000, Gillen lf 3100, Kuzemchal ss 4010. Totals: 30-5-9-4.
Score by Innings
Harmony 003 411 0—9 8 3
Penns Manor 003 110 0—5 9 3
2B—Maseto; Vojtek. HR—Bracken, Maseto. HBP—Tarnow; James. CS—Vojtek. SF—Tarnow, Bailey. SB—Fry, Bracken; Gillen.
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken—5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO; Sward—2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Penns Manor: James—2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Detwiler—5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Bracken (3-1). LP—Detwiler.