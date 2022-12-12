WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team shook off a slow start Monday against visiting Northern Cambria, pulling away in the second half for a 53-34 victory.
The Colts led 12-6 after one, but Harmony outscored the visitors 20-11 in the second quarter and 14-2 in the third to take control.
Jack Bracken and Cohlton Fry each scored 18 to lead the Owls, who also got nine from Antony Maseto and eight from Lucas Tarnow.
Harmony, which improved to 2-0 with the win, hosts DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.
Northern Cambria—34
Myers 4 0-0 8, Dumas 2 1-1 5, Wiewiora 2 0-0 4, Dolansky 0 0-0 0, Yahner 0 0-0 0. Messina 1 0-0 3, Dolney 0 0-0 0, N. Fry 1 0-0 3, D. Shutty 2 0-1 4, Pershing 0 0-0 0, P. Shutty 1 2-2 4, Fox 1 0-0 3, Donatelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-4 34.
Harmony—53
C. Fry 8 2-3 18, Maseto 4 0-0 9, Tarnow 4 0-4 8, Bracken 6 6-13 18, Sward 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Perusso 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Friend 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-20 53.
Three-pointers: Messina, N. Fry, Fox; Maseto.
Score by Quarters
Northern Cambria 12 11 2 9—34
Harmony 6 20 14 13—53