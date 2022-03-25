BRADENTON, Fla. — Greg Allen had never worn a live microphone before, so the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder wanted to make the most of his “Mic’d Up” segment Thursday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Allen provided live commentary as he chased down a Mickey Moniak pop fly in shallow left field and talked about getting the timing of Phillies starter Aaron Nola down while waiting in the on-deck circle.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” Allen said. “I’ve seen it as a viewer when you’re watching TV, watching guys mic’d up, so it looked pretty cool. I had the opportunity, and I just wanted to have some fun with it.”
The Pirates are happy with the way Allen is making the most of his opportunity to win a starting job in their outfield. The 29-year-old switch hitter is batting .429 (3 for 7) with two homers and four RBIs in four games this spring.
“He continues to make a good impression,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He’s played all through the outfield. He’s had good at-bats. He’s done a nice job on the bases. Came into camp in really good shape. Overall really good impressions.”
After three-plus seasons with Cleveland, where he batted .239/.295/.344, Allen was traded to San Diego in August 2020 along with pitchers Mike Cleavinger and Matt Waldron. He lasted only one game with the Padres before being designated for assignment and dealt to the Yankees for lefty James Reeves in January 2021.
In 15 games with the Yankees last year, Allen slashed .270/.417/.432, with five of his 10 hits going for extra bases. Allen spent most of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he slashed .326/.442/.465 with 19 extra-base hits.
Pirates infielder/outfielder Hoy Park became close with Allen during their time together in Triple-A, and Park raved about Allen as a person as much as he did the player.
“We talk about baseball, how we can get better every day,” Park said. “He can really help the team win overall: offensively, defensively, baserunning.”
Allen was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster and claimed off waivers by the Pirates, who welcomed him with open arms. Allen quickly transitioned from fighting for playing time in a Yankees outfield that features All-Stars Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to competing for a starting job with the Pirates.
“It was a tricky situation, to be honest, because of the movement and the way things can happen in the offseason,” Allen said. “It’s a whirlwind of emotions that you have but after being around for a number of years ... but you get a feel of what the industry is like.”
That’s why Allen is taking a one-day-at-a-time approach. The Pirates have Bryan Reynolds locked in as the starting center fielder, and Allen is competing with Anthony Alford and Ben Gamel for the corner spots.
Allen chooses his words carefully knowing nothing is guaranteed.
“Without a doubt. This game is tough. It takes a mental toll just as much as it does a physical one. It tests your mental tenacity, your confidence about where this game is going to take you,” Allen said. “That’s the beauty of this game. You can find some of your strongest moments just in your experiences here. In terms of myself, I definitely feel there’s more to tap in to. That’s something that definitely gets me excited.”