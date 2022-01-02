TAMPA, Fla. — Less than two hours after the curtain had closed on Penn State’s 24-10 loss to No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday at the Outback Bowl, there was already plenty of intel gleaned on how the Nittany Lions might look in 2022.
Jesse Luketa, who shifted from his hybrid defensive end/linebacker role to fill the inside spot vacated by Ellis Brooks, announced on Twitter shortly after finishing postgame interviews that he was declaring for the NFL draft, a predictable move given how coach James Franklin constructed his answer when asked about what Luketa has meant to Penn State.
“I’m a huge Jesse Luketa fan,” Franklin said. “I will pound the table for him with every single NFL team, GM, coaches. The guy is a football player. He loves football. He’s a great teammate. He’s played a lot of different positions.
“As we all know, whether it’s the NFL or any other industry, the more things that you can do to bring value, the better.”
It’s hardly a shock that Luketa chose team to leave and not take advantage of his extra year of eligibly. Luketa had 46 games of college experience before the Outback Bowl and maintained that he’d wait until after the bowl game to announce his future plans.
Against the Razorbacks, Luketa slid inside and performed well, compiling nine tackles (four solo), including one for a loss. This season, Luketa played in 12 games, made seven starts, had 61 tackles (34 solo) and 8 1/2 for a loss while adding a half-sack, an interception and five quarterback hits.
“He’s a guy who’s gonna give you every single thing every single day,” defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “Anything you need, you go to him. He’s an awesome player but an even better person.”
With Brooks and Luketa gone, Penn State will need to find another starting linebacker and actually preserved the redshirts of two players who were flirting with losing them in 2021: Kobe King and Jamari Buddin, both freshmen. Neither played on Saturday.
“Both of those guys would have played and would have had to play if we had some injuries,” Franklin said. “But they wanted to preserve their redshirts.”
If Penn State uses neither King nor Buddin as its starter in the middle, another possibility could be Curtis Jacobs, the most experienced linebacker of the group.
In addition to replacing Luketa, the Nittany Lions will also have to account for the loss of safety Jaquan Brisker, a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. And fortunately for Penn State, they have a similar player who appears ready to step into a larger role with Ji’Ayir Brown.
Like Brisker, Brown transferred in from Lackawanna College. After enjoying his first full season in Penn State’s defense this past season, Brown talked prior to Saturday’s game about how much more comfortable he’s felt, how things have slowed down for him mentally and he’s been able to play with a bunch more speed.
Brown should theoretically be able to transfer his maturity and improved game to a spot where Penn State sorely needs him: as a playmaker on the back end, jumping from his previous Robin role to more of Batman type in replacing Brisker (Gateway).
“I’ve always been a guy who feels like I should make a play,” Brown said. “I never try to force plays. Without Jaquan, it wasn’t much of a difference. It is nice to have him there. As we all know, Jaquan is a great player.”
What Brown did against Arkansas — two interceptions to go along with six tackles — was impressive by itself but really special when you consider that he didn’t practice all week, Franklin disclosed postgame.
The only reps Brown had were mental as he apparently nursed an injury, though you never would have known it by how well he played, at no point more evident than when he zoomed across the end zone for his first pick.
“I’m not as a coach real happy about that because I would imagine he’s going to tell me he doesn’t have to practice all next year,” Franklin said with a laugh before turning serious. “If you look this year at how Brisker coming back played out for him, the advantage for him and us, I think it makes sense for [Brown].”
Another player in the Robin-to-Batman category would be wide receiver Parker Washington, who admitted that he came out of his shell this week once Jahan Dotson announced he was skipping the Outback Bowl and declaring for the NFL draft.
Washington knows he won’t be Sean Clifford’s only weapon in Penn State’s passing game — KeAndre Lambert-Smith returns as well, plus Malick Meiga is due to take a step forward — but it should’ve been fairly obvious to anyone watching the Outback Bowl that Washington is the Nittany Lions’ new No. 1 receiving threat.
Not only the seven passes (on eight targets) that Washington snagged for 98 yards but also his one-handed grab and some shifty moves in the punting game.
Really impressive, all of it.
“It’s exciting,” Washington said of returning punts, something that should be part of his job description in 2022. “That was my first opportunity to get out there. It was fun. I”m excited to build on that, work on it, watch film and get better.”
Neither Washington nor Lambert-Smith have any reservations about assuming a leadership role in the receivers room. They say their ready.
During a practice earlier this week, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said Washington talked more than he had all year, something Washington chalked up to laughing about a TikTok video that he and Meiga have been trying to imitate.
Whether it’s virtual or in real life, Penn State will need several key players to imitate those who are leaving, a process that seemed to start on Saturday.
“Some of what we saw out there [Saturday] ... most of those guys are gonna be coming back,” Washington said. “We’ll add some more freshmen. We’ll be able to be more explosive, get more comfortable and get on the same page with each other.”