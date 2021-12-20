Minkah Fitzpatrick is sore. His body is battered by all the tackling he has had to do this season. It’s not necessarily something he relishes, but the added responsibility of being the Steelers’ leading tackler this season has made him a more versatile player.
Since entering the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Fitzpatrick has been known for his ball-hawking ability and his ability to create turnovers. His turnover numbers aren’t as high this season, but there is a good reason for that.
Fitzpatrick has been busy being one of the Steelers’ best run defenders. It’s never good news when your free safety is your leading tackler, but that’s the state of the Steelers run defense right now.
After leading the team with 14 tackles against the Titans, Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles this season. That’s 22 more than he’s had in any of his previous three seasons, and there are still three more games to do.
“It’s my first time doing it,” Fitzpatrick said of reaching 100 tackles. “If that’s what I’m asked to do, that’s what I have to do. My body is feeling it, for sure. But that’s my job. That’s what I have to do.”
It’s certainly what he had to do against the Titans, who rushed for 201 yards on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. A few of Fitzpatrick’s tackles prevented longer runs by Titans running backs. If not for Fitzpatrick being a formidable last line of defense, they might have run for 250 yards or more.
“I don’t know how many tackles he had, but as a middle-of-the-field player, there were several times where I thought his tackling was big and covered up some lack of gap integrity,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
Ideally, Fitzpatrick would not be very involved in the run defense, but it’s become a necessity this season with the issues the Steelers’ front seven has faced with injuries and performance.
The Steelers have fallen all the way to 31st in the league in run defense, allowing 144 rushing yards per game. They are one yard shy of being last in the league. Only Houston is worse.
For his part, Fitzpatrick has spent extra time in practice this season working on his tackling.
“I haven’t always been good at that,” Fitzpatrick said. “Earlier this year I was making a lot of tackles, but I was missing a few. Sometimes it’s just all about your eyes. For a while, it was my eyes. I was overrunning the ball and the ball carrier. I had to work on my eyes.
“It was coach [ Teryl Austin] getting me right every day at practice, making sure my eyes were in the right place. It’s wrapping up, too. Not just diving at people and shooting at their legs. Guys are big in this league. They’re not just going to go down like that. And if they do, they’re falling forward for six more yards.
“I’ve been emphasizing that the past few weeks. I’ve been standing up square, putting my body on people. I’m a bigger free safety. I’m 210 when I play. Putting my body on people and being physical has been an emphasis for me. I haven’t been great at it, but it’s something I’ve been trying to work each season.”
‘Joe Money’
Joe Haden’s game-saving tackle against the Titans wasn’t a spectacular athletic effort, but it’s the type of play that is getting lots of attention among his teammates for its savviness. Hitting Nick Westbrook-Ikhine the instant he caught the ball and not allowing him to stretch for the first down is not something many other defensive backs could accomplish in that situation.
“Joe has been around for a long time, has a lot of game experience,” Fitzpatrick said. “You can tell with the urgency and the approach to the tackle that he was sticks-aware. Being sticks-aware is not a quality you find in a lot of DBs. You can tell with Joe and the wisdom he has ... to know he can catch it, but, ‘I have to make this tackle.’ It was a big play for us, for sure. It speaks to who Joe is.”
Haden played just 23 snaps after missing the previous four games with a foot injury, but he also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter that set up a field goal.
“He’s Joe Money,” linebacker T.J. Watt said. “He’s got swag. He’s the freshest looking guy in the locker room and on the field. He brings that little bit of swagger and mojo with him, and it rubs off on all of us. He makes a lot of those smart, veteran plays. I’m really glad to have him back.”
And then there was one
When rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth exited the game in the third quarter with a concussion, the Steelers had to finish the game with Zach Gentry as their only tight end.
The Steelers won’t know until later in the week if Freiermuth clears the concussion protocol in time to play in the Kansas City game on Sunday. The Steelers were already playing with a skeleton crew against the Titans due to injuries. Eric Ebron remains on injured reserve with a knee injury and Kevin Rader was inactive for the game after being questionable with a hip injury.
The Steelers also have Jace Sternberger on the practice squad who can be called up to the active roster if Freiermuth is not cleared.
“Kevin has been waiting his turn,” Gentry said. “He’s been consistent, he’s physical and he knows the offense very well. Jace has only been here for a little bit, but he’s a very good tight end. If he gets his opportunity, he’ll do great things with it. I don’t think we’re worried about a fall-off bringing those guys up. I think they’ll do just fine.”