20 Years Ago
September 23, 2003
The intersection of Schofield Street and Susquehanna Avenue in Curwensville has been the site of many accidents of the years but now the borough council is stepping in and doing something about it. There will be blinking warning lights set up at the intersection before the time the month ends, in an effort to keep all those who drive through the intersection safe and alert.
50 Years AgoSeptember 23, 1973
After three weeks, countless meetings and a seeming endless amount of debates, the Purchase Line School District teacher’s strike has come to an end. School for all students is back in session today for the first time this year, as the contact dispute has been officially resolved. Last night, the school had proposed a new offer and despite several of the minor details still being worked on, the contract has officially been agreed upon.
75 Years AgoSeptember 23, 1948
There are drafts ongoing all across the country nearly every day and in Philipsburg there has been a good total number of young men enlisted in the military. Since the very first draft, 635 Philipsburg men have been registered for the draft here.
100 Years AgoSeptember 23, 1923
As mentioned in an earlier “On This Date,” a bridge in Curwensville Borough had recently collapsed and took two vehicles down with it. The Curwensville Borough has acted rather quickly on the matter and now is announcing that the bridge will be fully repaired. In coalition with Clearfield County’s transportation department, the crucial bridge will be making a full recovery.