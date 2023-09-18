20 Years Ago
September 22, 2003
In 1973 the Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie’s football team was a force to be reckoned with and in the team’s annual matchup against the Huntingdon Bearcats, they came out victorious, maintaining their undefeated record. In 2003, the Mounties playing Huntingdon again, 30 years later, looking to maintain another undefeated record in the third game of the season. However, the result would differ from the one in 1973, with P-O falling to the Bearcats, 34 to 16.
50 Years AgoSeptember 22, 1973
The Mounties of Philipsburg-Osceola High School have quite the football team this year. Just three games into the season and they already seem like a force to be reckoned with. The Mounties have won all three of their outings so far, with their most recent test coming in the form of an away game at Huntingdon. The bearcats played hard, but not hard enough, meaning that P-O left the game with a 21-to-13 victory.
75 Years AgoSeptember 22, 1948
The three-day Economy Day sale event is kicking off tomorrow amongst Clearfield’s participating vendors. The stores that are partaking in the sales are going to be offering lower prices on all marked good to celebrate the holiday. There will also be various prizes awarded to shoppers at certain stores.
100 Years AgoSeptember 22, 1923
The bridge that carries traffic over the top of Anderson Creek in Curwensville Borough suddenly collapsed earlier today, with two of the vehicles going down in the wreckage along with the bridge. The bridge was erected in 1899 and although having withstood years of flooding and neglect, the bridge just couldn’t bear weight anymore and collapsed. There were no injuries to anyone in the two fallen vehicles.