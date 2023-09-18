20 Years Ago
September 21, 2003
Throughout the week of the Harmony Grange Fair, rains and winds from Hurricane Isabel have been a nuisance for all fairgoers. However, on the final day of the fair, the rain seemed to subside for the closing activities. The annual Harmony Grange Fair Parade was held right on schedule, with the theme “Then and Now,” being evident amongst many of the floats in the parade.
50 Years AgoSeptember 21, 1973
While the Harmony Grange Fair in 2003 was ending today, the Harmony Grange fair in 1973 is just kicking off. Today marked the start of the fair. Per usual, at the fair will be a parade, fireworks pony-pulling contest and many other activities for those of all ages to enjoy. The students of all schools within the Harmony Area School District were dismissed at noon to attend the fair.
75 Years AgoSeptember 21, 1948
Fall has arrived and with it comes an assortment of things; the start of the school year and football season are certainly two things that many are looking forward to. But something that people may forget about is the start of cold and flu season. In an effort to keep students within our schools safe and healthy, many students are now gearing up for flu shots and tuberculin tests given out by their respective districts.
100 Years AgoSeptember 21, 1923
Billy Sunshine, a DuBois man notorious for making and distributing some of the area’s best-selling moonshine, has been released from the county jail and according to his close friends, he’s excited to be getting back into the business. Sunshine’s moonshine business was interrupted earlier this year whenever he was caught on-site making the good.