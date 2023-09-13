20 Years Ago
September 20, 2003
Ron Boose used to be a drug addict. Now he's full recovered and giving speeches to schools about the dangers of drug usage. Boose recently visited Philipsburg-Osceola school district, where he provided the students with details regarding how rough a life of addiction can be, hoping to sway them away from any thought of drug abuse in the future.
50 Years Ago
September 20, 1973
After weeks of conversation and deliberations, there has been another meeting set for this evening regarding the Purchase Line teacher contract strike. After the previous two meetings had to be rescheduled, there is hope that an agreement will be struck this evening. The strike is entering its 19th day and if an agreement is not made tonight, it is likely that the strike will enter its third week.
75 Years Ago
September 20, 1948
Well over 100 different sportsmen of five different sportsman's clubs and counties traveled to Frenchville yesterday to take part in a dinner and lunch ceremony at the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's club. At the ceremony there were talks on business and upcoming events at the various sportsman's clubs in the area.
100 Years Ago
September 20, 1923
A Clearfield woman has set an unusual record this past weekend. Beulah Mas Anderson divorced her husband in the morning on Sept. 19 in Jamestown, N.Y. and then traveled up to Warren to marry another man. Anderson, who's 26 years old, successfully captured the record of shortest amount of time between divorce and re-marriage.