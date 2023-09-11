20 Years Ago
September 16, 2003
With students in Goshen and Girard townships attending a new elementary school, some may have wondered what could’ve been going into the space that remained at the old school. Well, at last night’s Clearfield school board meeting, it was proposed that the old Girard school be turned into a daycare. The Girard Township supervisors attended the meeting and brought said idea to the board, who received it well.
50 Years AgoSeptember 16, 1973
At approximately 2:45 p.m. yesterday evening a fire broke out at the Brink Hotel in Philipsburg. The fire had reportedly done over $8,000 worth of damage, which would be equivalent to about $55,000 today. The initial cause of the blaze is still currently unknown, but the police and fire departments are fearing arson.
75 Years AgoSeptember 16, 1948
For those who don’t remember, the “Tokyo Rose,” is an American-born Japanese woman who is being returned to the United States to be tried on a treason charge. The rose is going to be guarded by a member of the United States Army officer who happens to call Clearfield home. John Prosnak is the officer in charge of guarding her and making sure she returns safely.
100 Years AgoSeptember 16, 1923
As you all know, several donations were made yesterday regarding helping Japan with their earthquake recovery. Many business and banks donated amounts in the low-thousands, but many community members here in Clearfield pooled together and launched a $3,000 donation as well. Several residents wanted to make it a point that the citizens here in this town care as well, and their message will be heard.