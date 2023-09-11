20 Years Ago
September 15, 2003
The Curwensville girl’s soccer team has been off to a rougher start this year, but they did manage to notch their first win of the season agains local rivals Moshannon Valley over the weekend. The game was won by a score of two to zero and many of the girls and coaches were very pleased to see their first victory of the year arrive in such resounding fashion.
50 Years AgoSeptember 15, 1973
The DuBois High School football team is coming off of a bitter thumping against State College and was looking to turn their frustrations towards their next opponents; Indiana. The Indiana team is solid, but was no match for DuBois, as DuBois blanked Indiana by a score of 17 to nothing.
75 Years AgoSeptember 15, 1948
Four Grampian children were caught yesterday playing in their driveway with over 100 dynamite caps. J. P. Rowles, the owner of the house that they children were playing in from of, had returned from work that evening and when he had walked up to the children to see what they were doing, he was surprised to see the kids playing with such a dangerous, explosive toy. The kids are alright and the caps are now in safe possession.
100 Years AgoSeptember 15, 1923
Many banks and businesses of Clearfield have made a pledge to donate $2,000 to $3,000 to help aid Japan with recovery from a recent earthquake that left the country in ruin. The earthquake disassembled buildings and a tsunami that was caused by the quake quickly hit the shore and left many in difficult condition. For this reason, it is being urged that everyone in Clearfield should do their part in helping this cause in some way.