20 Years Ago
September 14, 2003
The West Side United Methodist Church is set to honor Geraldine “Gerry” Bickford for her 50 years of service as the church’s music director, organist and choir director. Her honoring will be done at the Sept. 16 service at 10:45 a.m. Rev. John W. Stamm is going to be the guest speaker at the event, having served with Bickford at the church from 1993 to 1999. A luncheon will be following the service.
50 Years Ago
September 14, 1973
The Susquehanna River Art Association’s Street Art Show is now going to be open to judging by the public for the first time ever. Ballot boxes will be available at the Clearfield County Courthouse plaza for place the name of the picture and its artist which they consider worth of being voted the best piece at the show.
75 Years AgoSeptember 14, 1948
At the Philipsburg Borough meeting last night, a motion was approved to change some things about the operation of the traffic lights in town. The light’s two main lights in the town square on Presqueisle Street are now going to be operating fifteen hours a day, with a blinking light being displayed the rest of the time.
100 Years AgoSeptember 14, 1923
The annual Woodland Community Day celebration was reportedly a success in nearly every way imaginable. Hundreds of current and former Woodland residents showed up for the occasion, leading to the most successful Woodland celebration in recent memory. There were many sporting events held at the celebration and to many’s surprise, the quality of athlete at the event was rather high.