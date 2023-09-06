20 Years Ago
September 13, 2003
The superintendents of the area had met in a recent meeting to discuss the implications of the new “No Child Left Behind,” law. This law comes as a part of then-President George W. Bush’s new education program reform. Many of the local superintendents aren’t happy though, including Philipsburg-Osceola Superintendent Sonja Brobek, who said, “The idea is operating from the premise that our schools are failing; which they are not.”
50 Years AgoSeptember 13, 1973
William Bigler, the only Pennsylvania governor to come from Clearfield, will be honored by three separate organizations at a special event on Oct. 6. Bigler served as governor and a member of the United States Senate from 1851 to 1861 and at this ceremony, there will be plaques put up at the courthouse in honor, followed up by a community lunch at the New Dimeling Hotel.
75 Years AgoSeptember 13, 1948
The Jaffa Shriners of Altoona came to town over the weekend and with them came a crown of over 1,000 Shriners. The Shriners took the pilgrimage north and performed in two parades in the area; one in Philipsburg at 3 p.m. and one in Clearfield immediately after. The parade in Clearfield concluded at the Driving Park with over 2,500 citizens of the area filling the grandstand.
100 Years AgoSeptember 13, 1923
The season of summer is over and the long gone are the days of scorching heat. Fall is here and with it comes a wave of cool, crisp air, including this year’s first frost. For those who are looking to save their hanging plants and flowers outside, it is highly recommended to take your plants indoors and keep your fingers crossed that this winter isn’t that bad.