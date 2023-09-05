20 Years Ago
September 12, 2003
The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast meeting yesterday morning and at the meeting, on primary topic dominated the conversation; a new website for the Chamber. The hope for the website is that if the Chamber members are able to create a state-of-the-art website, it will allow Clearfield to compete on a more global scale with other websites. In turn, this influx of website traffic will see more people come and visit Clearfield.
50 Years AgoSeptember 12, 1973
The Clearfield Municipal Authority has been busy lately, signing into action a new rulebook and new rate for the area. The rate will have increased from the last rate, however the new rulebook doesn’t necessarily have any updates. The new rulebook essentially expands upon the old rules, clarifying formerly unclear points in the older rulebook.
75 Years AgoSeptember 12, 1948
Baseball season has finished in Progressland and football season is rolling right along. Three Progressland teams notched impressive shutout victories against familiar opposition. Osceola Mill usurped DuBois 13 to nothing, keeping them undefeated on the season. Morris Township clipped Houtzdale’s football team in a 27 to nothing shutout, keeping them undefeated as well.
100 Years AgoSeptember 12, 1923
The Woodland Citizen’s Community Day has been pushed from Wednesday to Thursday on account of various vendors being unknowingly committed to other events. With that being said though, many in the town of Woodward, both of past and present populations, are still expected to show at the end-of-summer event.